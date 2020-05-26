App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSI launches new 10th Gen Intel H series laptops

The laptops are already available on Flipkart and Amazon India with pricing starting from Rs 89,990 and going all the way up to Rs 4,25,990.

Carlsen Martin

MSI has unveiled several laptops engineered for gamers and content creators in India. The new MSI laptops offer the latest and greatest specifications, including the latest 10th Gen Intel H series processing power and Nvidia’s RTX Super series graphics. The laptops are already available on Flipkart and Amazon India with pricing starting from Rs 89,990 and going all the way up to Rs 4,25,990.

The two stars of the show are undoubtedly the powerhouse GT76 Titan and the MSI Creator 17, the world’s very first laptop with a Mini LED display.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said: "India is one of MSI’s most important markets, and we have seen a surge in the number of gamers and content creators. With a completely new line up, MSI continues to introduce groundbreaking technologies and the firsts in its categories such as 10th Gen processors in the gaming range & the Mini LED screen in the content creation series, an industry-first feature for both the products. Products like these are a testament to our commitment to innovation."

Close

MSI_GT76 Titan (1)

related news

Among the other top-end gaming machines are the MSI G66 Stealth and GE66 Raider as well as the GS75 Stealth, GP75 Leopard, and GE75 Raider. Both Raider and Stealth models can be equipped with up to a 10th Gen Core i9 processor with boost clock speeds of over 5.0 GHz. Both, Leopard models offer up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processing power.

The GE66 and GS75 Stealth can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design, while the GE66 Raider and GE75 Raider can be equipped with up to an RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU. The GP75 Leopard and GL75 Leopard offers as high as RTX 2070 graphics.

Intel_MSI

To fully utilise the processing power and graphics, MSI’s new gaming machines can be configured with up to a 300Hz Full HD IPS screen. The new MSI GT Titan and GF Thin series are also getting the latest 10th Gen Intel H -series processors and NVIDIA GeForce graphics to offer a wide range of selections for all gamers.

MSI_Display

The company has launched three laptops for content creators including – the MSI Creator 17, Creator 15M and Creator 17M. The MSI Creator 17 is a mobile powerhouse for content creators and can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-10875H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU.

MSI_Creator 17 (3)

The Creator 17 is one of the strongest laptops in Nvidia’s GeForce RTX Studio profile. It is the first laptop to feature a Mini LED display. The 17-inch 4K display meets HDR 1000 standards and offers a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits. The Creator 15M & 17M in the same series are also fully upgraded with the latest CPU and GPU.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 06:38 pm

tags #gaming #laptops #MSI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.