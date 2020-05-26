MSI launches new 10th Gen Intel H series laptops

MSI has unveiled several laptops engineered for gamers and content creators in India. The new MSI laptops offer the latest and greatest specifications, including the latest 10th Gen Intel H series processing power and Nvidia’s RTX Super series graphics. The laptops are already available on Flipkart and Amazon India with pricing starting from Rs 89,990 and going all the way up to Rs 4,25,990.

The two stars of the show are undoubtedly the powerhouse GT76 Titan and the MSI Creator 17, the world’s very first laptop with a Mini LED display.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said: "India is one of MSI’s most important markets, and we have seen a surge in the number of gamers and content creators. With a completely new line up, MSI continues to introduce groundbreaking technologies and the firsts in its categories such as 10th Gen processors in the gaming range & the Mini LED screen in the content creation series, an industry-first feature for both the products. Products like these are a testament to our commitment to innovation."

Among the other top-end gaming machines are the MSI G66 Stealth and GE66 Raider as well as the GS75 Stealth, GP75 Leopard, and GE75 Raider. Both Raider and Stealth models can be equipped with up to a 10th Gen Core i9 processor with boost clock speeds of over 5.0 GHz. Both, Leopard models offer up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processing power.

The GE66 and GS75 Stealth can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design, while the GE66 Raider and GE75 Raider can be equipped with up to an RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU. The GP75 Leopard and GL75 Leopard offers as high as RTX 2070 graphics.

To fully utilise the processing power and graphics, MSI’s new gaming machines can be configured with up to a 300Hz Full HD IPS screen. The new MSI GT Titan and GF Thin series are also getting the latest 10th Gen Intel H -series processors and NVIDIA GeForce graphics to offer a wide range of selections for all gamers.

The company has launched three laptops for content creators including – the MSI Creator 17, Creator 15M and Creator 17M. The MSI Creator 17 is a mobile powerhouse for content creators and can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-10875H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU.

The Creator 17 is one of the strongest laptops in Nvidia’s GeForce RTX Studio profile. It is the first laptop to feature a Mini LED display. The 17-inch 4K display meets HDR 1000 standards and offers a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits. The Creator 15M & 17M in the same series are also fully upgraded with the latest CPU and GPU.



