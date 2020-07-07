App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Fusion+ retail price hiked in India: Here’s how much it costs now

Motorola One Fusion+ retails on Flipkart and will go on sale next on July 13 with the updated price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola One Fusion+ has received Rs 500 price hike less than a month since its launch in India. The mid-range smartphone now retails at Rs 17,499, instead of the original price tag of Rs 16,999.

Motorola One Fusion+ retails on Flipkart and will go on sale next on July 13 with the updated price. Motorola One Fusion+ is available in a 6GB RAM/128GB memory configuration and is available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Motorola One Fusion+ specs

Close

Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ full-screen display with an IPS LCD panel. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC chipset with a peak clock rate of 2.2 GHz. The CPU is backed by a 6GB RAM and comes with an Adreno 618 GPU for handling graphic requirements. One Fusion+ comes with in-built storage of 128GB and supports memory expansion via hybrid microSDXC card slot.

In optics, Motorola sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The primary camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also boasts a 16-megapixel wide angle front camera, which is housed in a motorised pop-up module under the display. The main camera can record videos in 4K resolution at up to 30fps and comes with HDR support. Meanwhile, the front camera supports 1080p video recording at up to 60fps.

Motorola One Fusion+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The device runs on near-stock Android 10. The phone features a plastic frame at the back with a splash-resistant coating.

Other features include a headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, proximity sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

