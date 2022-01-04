Moto G71 5G launch in India on January 10; likely to be priced under Rs 20,000

We can expect the Moto G71 price in India to be set between Rs 19,000 and Rs 23,000.

Moto G71 launch date in India has been announced. The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will launch in India on January 10. Moto G71 5G will be the first smartphone in India to come with a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Moto G71 launch in India



GO ALL IN with #motog71 5G smartphone & get ready to experience blazing fast performance, super-fast 5G connectivity, brilliant & immersive display experience & more. Launching 10th Jan on @Flipkart! #gomotog pic.twitter.com/5UZ10VO5lu

— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 4, 2022

Moto G71 launch in India will take place on January 10. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The device is likely to come with the same specifications found on the international variant.

Moto G71 specifications

Moto G71 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. On the back, the device has a triple-camera setup. It has a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

The phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC for 5G network support. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

In Europe, the Moto G71 price is set at EUR 299.99 (Roughly Rs 25,200). We can expect the Moto G71 price in India to be set between Rs 19,000 and Rs 23,000.