Moto Edge S30 arrives with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz display and 108 MP main camera

The Moto Edge X30 was recently unveiled as the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. However, the Moto Edge X30 wasn’t the only smartphone to arrive at today’s launch event. Motorola also launched the Moto Edge S30 alongside the Edge X30.

Moto Edge S30 Price

The Moto Edge S30 features a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,700) for the base 6GB/128GB version. Additionally, the phone is available in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 26,050) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 28,450), respectively. The top-end Edge S30 model arrives with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and costs CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 30,850).

Moto Edge S30 Specifications

Unlike the Moto Edge X30, the Moto Edge S30 is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The SD888+ chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W fast-charging support with a 33W adapter included in the box.

The Moto Edge S30 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Moto Edge S30 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor.