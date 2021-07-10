Microsoft's 'PrintNightmare' fix causing problems for some Windows 10 users

Microsoft released update KB5004945 for Windows 10 to fix the PrintSpooler flaw but now it seems to causing major issues for some users

Microsoft had pushed update KB5004945 to fix the security flaw in the PrintSpooler service that allowed threat actors to take control of systems over connected networks. While the flaw was partially fixed, the update seems to be causing some major issues for users.

As reported by Windowslatest, the fix seems to be breaking compatibility with printers from the company Zebra and some other companies.

The main issue everyone seems to be reporting are printing jobs (print queues in order of execution) disappearing without being acted on.

One of the user's who pointed this flaw out said that all fifteen of his Zebra ZT220 printers had stopped working following the update. This user apparently runs one of the largest fish wholesalers in Hawaii and the situation has been less than ideal.

Similarly, a lot of users have taken to Reddit to air out their frustrations on the turn of events. The good news is that Microsoft is aware of the issue and a statement from Zebra told the users that they will let them know a course for the future soon.

Microsoft has confirmed that the bug will affect printing jobs when using certain printers and the company says that these are receipt or label printers connected to computers via USB.