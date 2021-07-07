MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft releases emergency fix for PrintNightmare

Microsoft has pushed an update for all Windows versions that fixes the flaw in the PrintSpooler service.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
Microsoft has pushed an update for all Windows versions that fixes the flaw in the PrintSpooler service.

Microsoft has pushed an update for all Windows versions that fixes the flaw in the PrintSpooler service.


Microsoft has pushed an emergency fix through its update channels that partially fixes the security flaw in the PrintSpooler service. As per reports, the patch still seems to be incomplete and the vulnerability can still be exploited locally.

The fixes have been released for Windows versions 7 and up, as well as Windows Server 2008 SP2. Detailed instructions on how to install these updates are available on Windows Support. Windows 10 users simply need to download the update using 'Windows Update' in the settings menu.

Microsoft has also said that updates for Windows 10 version 1607, Windows Server 2016 and Windows Server 2012 will be coming soon.

As Bleeping Computer pointed out, these patches so far only seem to fix the remote code execution which means a threat actor could still theoretically gain access to a system network locally.

Hacker Fantastic tweeted that the fix only addresses the remote vector.

Microsoft has also urged customers who cannot install this fix to check the FAQ and mitigation sections for these vulnerabilities.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #malware #Microsoft #Windows
first published: Jul 7, 2021 02:17 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.