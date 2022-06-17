Microsoft's Defender security app is now on macOS, iOS and Android

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

Microsoft will be making its Defender security suite, available across all platforms on iOS, Android and macOS.

While the Redmond-based technology giant's Defender anti-virus suite has been part of Windows for some time now, the company is now releasing a scaled down version of the app for users on other platforms.

Though it lacks the anti-intrusion, and anti-virus countermeasures of its Windows brethren, the new security app has been designed to be one-stop dashboard that links with your existing anti-virus software and gives you recommendations on how to better protect yourself while online.

The security app will also be available to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family accounts.

On iOS, the app does not include the anti-virus suite but does warn you against phishing attempts, along side other alerts that can be seen on the dashboard. On Android, the Defender app does come with anti-virus protections, and can also scan suspicious links or messages for malicious code.

It also allows you to see all your devices and their security status at a glance. On platforms that support it, Defender also offers malware protection across all your devices. Then, there are real-time alerts that will let you check on the security status on any device, connected with the new dashboard. It will also give you tips and recommended actions to better protect your device.