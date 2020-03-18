Microsoft Xbox Series X Specs Revealed: All you need to know

After months of teasers, leaks and glimpses, Microsoft finally unveiled the complete specifications of the Xbox Series X. With the coronavirus pandemic affecting all the major tech events worldwide, Microsoft released most of the details of the Xbox Series X online.

Last month, the software giant confirmed several details about its next-gen console, but the recent announcement is by far the most comprehensive yet. The upcoming Xbox console will use a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores clocked at 3.8GHz each. On the GPU front, the Xbox Series X will use a custom AMD RDNA 2 graphics card with 12TFLOP, and 52 compute units clocked at 1.825GHz each.

The Xbox Series X GPU with 3,328 Steam Processors spread across 52 compute units, while AMD’s Radeon RTX 5700 XT rocks 2,560 Steam Processors across 40 compute units. That is a substantial increase (24 percent) in Steam Processors, which in theory should lead to major performance gains over AMD’s current flagship graphics card.

The CPU and GPU are based on the 7nm architecture and include 16GB of DDR6 RAM with a custom 1TB NVMe SSD. The RAM is shared between the CPU and GPU. Microsoft is also leveraging PCIe Gen 4.0 extreme bandwidth to expand system memory when required. Microsoft is targeting overall performance at 4K 60fps, going all the way up to 120 fps in 4K resolution.

The Xbox Series X will also include the ability to expand storage through a 1TB expansion card with USB 3.2 external HDD support. The new solid-state drive puts emphasis on speed and load times for the next-gen games. The new Xbox gaming console is using “Xbox Velocity Architecture” to improve integration between hardware and software to stream in-game assets, which will be particularly useful in large open-world titles.

The next-gen Xbox console will also support 8K gaming and real-time ray tracing. Microsoft will also introduce a Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode on the Series X as part of its HDMI 2.1 support to reduce latency between a button press on the controller to when the action registers on the screen.

The Xbox Series X will feature a USB-C controller that uses AA batteries and supports Bluetooth Low Energy. Microsoft is also adding a ‘share’ button to send screenshots or clips to friends. Additionally, existing controller and games on previous Xbox consoles will work fine on the Xbox Series X. Lastly, the Xbox Series X measures 151mm in depth and width and is 301mm tall if used vertically.