MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft is testing Android Apps in Windows 11

The Redmond-based tech giant has partnered with Amazon and Intel to test 50 apps with Windows Insiders

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
The test is for eligible AMD, Intel and Qualcomm powered devices

The test is for eligible AMD, Intel and Qualcomm powered devices

Microsoft has announced the first preview of the company's Android app experience on Windows 11 for the Windows Insider Program. The Redmond technology giant has partnered with Amazon and Intel for the the project.

The test will start rolling out in the Beta channel to eligible Intel, AMD and Qualcomm-based Windows devices.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the new apps will be available on the Microsoft Store and will feature apps from a variety of categories. The apps will be handled and downloaded through the Amazon Appstore, which is in preview at present.

The Android apps will support Windows 11 specific features like Snap Layouts and can be pinned to the start menu or the taskbar like Windows apps. They also support mouse, touch and pen input.

Android apps will be able to use the Action Center for notifications and are integrated into Task View (Alt + Tab) to make it simpler to switch between them. You can also use the system clipboard between Windows and Android apps.

Close

Related stories

Microsoft says that it has worked with Amazon to curate 50 apps for testing, and will be rolling out more for Windows Insiders in the coming months.

These apps run on a new Windows subsystem for Android which links to Amazon's Appstore catalog. It is based on a custom Linux kernel and the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

The subsystem runs as a layer on top of Windows 11 and operates a virtual environment for Android apps and maps runtimes plus APIs for apps in AOSP to Windows 11.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows 11
first published: Oct 21, 2021 01:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.