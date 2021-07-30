Micromax In 2B price in India, specifications announced

Micromax In 2B launched in India is the company’s latest offering under Rs 10,000. The In 2B features a Unisoc T610 SoC, which is an entry-level processor. The device packs a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Micromax In 2B price in India

The In 2b comes in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. The base 4GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999, whereas the 6GB model is priced at Rs 8,999.

The device has been launched in Blue, Black and Green colour options. It can be purchased via Flipkart and Micromax India's official website starting August 6.

Micromax In 2B specifications

The In 2B features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution. The display has a water-drop notch for the 5MP front camera. It has a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Under the hood, the phone features a Unisoc T610 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage by up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the back is a dual-camera setup. The phone has a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera.

The device runs Android 11 out of the box. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.