    Meta, Microsoft, Epic Games among others band together to create Metaverse standards forum; Google, Apple not part of the list

    The group which contains technology heavyweights like Sony, Qualcomm and Nvidia, want to create interoperability standards for the metaverse

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    The biggest companies in technology have joined forces to create open interoperability standards for the metaverse. The Metaverse Standards Forum is compromised of Microsoft, Meta, Huawei, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Epic Games, Unity, Adobe and many others.

    As Reuters reported, Apple and Google seem to be absent from the list. What makes this interesting is both Apple and Google seem to be working on new augmented reality headsets, that are expected to become major players in the metaverse.

    Niantic, the creators of the augmented reality game Pokemon Go, and Roblox are also missing from the membership list.

    Neil Trevett, an executive from Nvidia, will chair the forum, and in a statement released to Reuters, the company said they would welcome anyone to join the group, including participants from the crypto world.

    "Building a pervasive, open and inclusive metaverse at a global scale will require cooperation and coordination between a constellation of international standards organizations," The forum says in a post on its website.

    "The Forum will not create standards itself but will coordinate requirements and resources to foster the creation and evolution of standards within standards organizations working in relevant domains," the post added.

    The forum has outlined several key pillars it intends to achieve, keeping in mind the needs and interests of member organizations. These include interactive 3D assets, photorealistic rendering technology, human interface design, support for user generated content, transactions, identity management, privacy and many more.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adobe #Apple #Epic Games #Google #Huawei #Meta #metaverse #Microsoft #NVIDIA #Qualcomm #Sony Interactive Entertainment #Unity
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 03:40 pm
