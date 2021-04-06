Mark Zuckerberg's leaked phone number reveals that he uses WhatsApp rival Signal

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Social media giant Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg had his personal number dumped online as part of the recent data leak that saw nearly 533 million loose their personal information. This included phone numbers, location details and more.

Out of the total number of cases, nearly 6 million of them are Indian while the rest were from 106 different countries.



In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook

This is the number associated with his account from the recent facebook leak. https://t.co/AXbXrF4ZxE — Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 4, 2021

Turns out, Zuckerberg's personal data was leaked too including his birth date, marriage details, location and for context in this story, his phone number.

Zuckerberg's phone number also gave away the fact that he uses signal for his communications. If you aren't aware, Signal is a direct competitor to Facebook's WhatsApp and has seen a meteoric rise in its user base after the whole privacy fiasco.

This is a bad look for the company, especially in the wake of people questioning its motives and straight up quitting its services.

The company has tried to quell the uprising by promising users its not collecting or using data for other means but the plea has mostly fallen on deaf ears for now.