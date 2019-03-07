App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook's future is privacy focused

Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook profile that within a few years direct messaging would dwarf discussion on the traditional, open platform of Facebook's news feed, where public posts can go viral across the world.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on March 6 said the company would encrypt conversations on more of its messaging services and make them compatible, the latest sign that the world's biggest social network sees its future in intimate online chats.

Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook profile that within a few years direct messaging would dwarf discussion on the traditional, open platform of Facebook's news feed, where public posts can go viral across the world.

"Working towards implementing end-to-end encryption for all private communications is the right thing to do," Zuckerberg said. He cautioned that details of the plan could change, however, as the company consults experts throughout 2019.

The strategy could frustrate law enforcement surveillance efforts as well as lawmakers who have called on Facebook to better moderate user content. It also would limit the company's ability to generate revenue through targeted ads.

related news

But Zuckerberg said he could live with those tradeoffs because users want better control of their data while still having easy access to their contacts.

As part of Zuckerberg's strategy, a Facebook user would be able to communicate with WhatsApp users while only having a Messenger account and vice versa. Users would also have more options for how long chats are saved, he added.

"The future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure and their messages and content won't stick around forever," he said. "This is the future I hope we will help bring about."

Facebook shares rose 0.7 percent on March  6. Shares in Snap Inc, which owns messaging app Snapchat, ended down more than 2 percent.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that the public may be skeptical about Facebook's privacy push given the company does not have a "strong reputation for building privacy protective services."

Lawmakers, users and investors have expressed concerns over the last two years that Facebook is not doing enough to safeguard user data after a series of breaches and privacy bugs.

But Zuckeberg wrote that "we've repeatedly shown that we can evolve to build the services that people really want."

Facebook is one of the biggest global players in private messaging with its WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, each used by more than 1 billion people. Only WhatsApp fully secures message content from all outsiders, including Facebook itself.

Police have raised concerns about introducing similar security to the other services because they would no longer be able to access online chat records to track religious extremists or other perpetrators.

Regulators meanwhile have called for Facebook to increase moderation of user content, but more encryption would make it difficult to view and track problematic posts.

Encrypted conversations also limit Facebook's ability to send targeted advertisements. Facebook may need to look for new ways to insert itself between businesses and consumers in order to generate revenue.

"Significant thought needs to go into all of the services we build on top of that foundation - from how people do payments and financial transactions, to the role of businesses and advertising, to how we can offer a platform for other private services," Zuckerberg wrote.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #Companies #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg #Technology #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Akshay Kumar to Flag Off Run to Promote Menstrual Hygiene on Women's D ...

Mamata Banerjee to Kick Off Lok Sabha Poll Campaign on Women's Day

Visit by Indo-Pak Delegations Will Help in De-escalating Tensions, Say ...

Income Tax Exemption Limit on Gratuity Doubled to Rs 20 Lakh, Says Lab ...

Flipkart Honor International Women’s Day Sale: up to Rs 6,000 Discou ...

International Women's Day: Breaking Gender Barriers, One App at a Time

CoA to Continue Bid to Isolate Pakistan Within ICC

Days After Unholy Alliance Barb, AAP Urges Rahul Gandhi to Take Call o ...

Jaya Bhattacharya Talks About Being Bad on TV, Arjun Wishes Janhvi on ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.