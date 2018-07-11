Mahindra Thar vs Force Gurkha Xtreme: Here's how the two SUVs could compare

The only fair rival to the Mahindra Thar has been the Force Gurkha Xplorer, but an under-powered engine always held the latter back when it came to a comparison between the two.

Enter the Force Gurkha Xtreme, an upcoming SUV by Force Motors that has been beefed up to take on the Thar as its equal.

A comparison between the Thar and the Xplorer may prove difficult, but it will show that good ride quality and ergonomics are the Xplorer's redeeming traits.

The Thar, on the other hand, has a better engine and is just easier to own, overall.

The Gurkha Xtreme, however, gets a Mercedes-Benz OM611 2.2 litre diesel engine that produces 140 hp at 3,800 rpm and 321 Nm of torque.

The Thar comes with a 2.5 litre diesel but produces only 105 hp and 247 Nm of torque. Both SUVs come equipped with 5-speed transmissions.

In terms of off-road capability, the Xtreme has lower ground clearance than the Xplorer, but at 205 mm it still stands taller than the Thar, which comes with a clearance 200 mm.

Also, the Thar only gets a mechanical rear differential lock, while the Xtreme also gets an independent front and a multi-link setup in the rear suspension.

The latest Gurkha will come with 245/70 R16 tyres and a wider track at 1,530 mm. In comparison, the Thar's 235/70 R16 tyres are smaller.

For off-roaders, the highlight of the Xtreme would be its approach, departure and ramp breakover angles, which stand at 44, 35 and 28 degrees, respectively, compared to the Thar's 44, 27 and 15 degrees.

Since the Xtreme has not been launched as yet, we compared the ride quality of the Thar with that of the Xplorer. The latter seems to be the better of the two in terms of handling.

The Thar's soft-top constantly flapping around in the wind could cause some irritation to those inside. The hard-top Xplorer, on the other hand, offers a quieter cabin.

Having said that, the Xplorer's cabin seems to look a bit dated compared to that of the Thar. This is one issue Force Motors would probably look to address with the Xtreme.

For now, the 3-door Xtreme is expected to get the new 2.2 litre engine. It could end up costing significantly more than its predecessor. The new Thar CRDe is priced at Rs 9.17 lakh, ex-showroom.