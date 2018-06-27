LG to come up with first smartphone having five cameras?

If media reports are to be believed, LG is planning to launch a successor to LG V30, and it will feature no less than five cameras.

The ongoing battle of phone brands is not making it easy to stand out for any brand. While innovation is the key, phone makers also need to ensure the functionality of every feature being introduced. As per a report by BGR, the USP of the new LG V40 (providing that’s what LG decides to call it) is fitting five camera sensors into it. Till date, it is only the Huawei P20 Pro that has managed to squeeze three sensors on the back with only one sensor on the front so far. LG would definitely steal the spotlight by introducing five cameras when it happens, making sort of a new milestone.

The report said that the design of the phone will mirror that of the LG G7 in many ways. The phone is expected to be launched before the end of 2018. This Android phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor.

Beyond the cameras, it will reportedly feature a notch at the top of the display, but like the G7, users will have the ability to turn it off. LG said that the company will build and launch a product no sooner it develops a feeling that something new and interesting should be offered to the consumers. They further added that consumers should no longer look for major yearly releases from the vendor, at least not for the foreseeable future.