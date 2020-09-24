LG K62 & LG K52 announced with 48 MP quad-camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery & HD+ FullVision display

LG recently announced two K series smartphones in the form of the LG K62 and LG K52. Additionally, the LG K42 was also listed on the company’s Central American and Caribbean site. The three LG devices will arrive in key markets, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

LG K62 and LG K52

Both the LG K62 and K52 will be powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset (2.3 GHz) paired with 4GB of RAM. It is worth noting that the LG K62 features 128GB storage, while the LG K52 gets 64MB storage. In both cases, the storage is expandable via MicroSD card. The devices will run on Android 10 with LG’s Q OS skin.

The K62 and K52 pack 4,000 mAh batteries, which will support charging over USB-C (the port has USB 3.1 Gen 1 connectivity). The phones will also sport a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. You also get a Google Assistant button on the side alongside with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Both the LG K62 and K52 have passed eight categories of MIL-STD-810G testing.

In optics, the LG K62 and LG K52 pack a 48 MP primary camera sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. You can start a YouTube Live stream straight from the camera app. The one difference in terms of camera setups is on the front, where the K62 opts for a 28 MP selfie shooter, while the K52 gets a 13 MP sensor. Both the K52 and K62 have a fingerprint-resistant matte finish on the back.

LG K42

Most of the specs on the LG K42 are mainly similar, even the design aspects of the K42 are quite identical. The LG K42 will sport a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel. However, the selfie camera in the hole-punch notch is limited to 8 megapixels. The LG K42 will also use an unnamed octa-core processor with the clock speed dropping to 2.0 GHz. The main camera on the back of the phone has also dropped to 13 megapixels.

LG is yet to reveal the pricing of all three devices. The new LG K series smartphones will start arriving from October, although there is no confirmation about availability in Indian markets.