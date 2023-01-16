Lenovo Yoga 9i debuts as first laptop with a 13th Gen Intel CPU in India

Lenovo has officially unveiled the first 13th Gen Intel laptop in India. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is an Intel Evo laptop that features a 13th Gen Intel laptop CPU, an OLED display, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and a premium build.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Price in India

The Lenovo Yoga 9i price in India is set at Rs 1,74,990 and is up for pre-order in an Oatmeal colour option. The laptop will also be available for purchase at Lenovo Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in, Croma, and Reliance from January 29.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P CPU with four performance (P) cores and eight efficiency (E) cores. The processor features integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe 4 storage. The notebook also runs on Windows 11 out of the box.

The Yoga 9i sports a 14-inch 4K OLED PureSight display with 10-point multi-touch support. The screen supports DisplayHDR 500 and Dolby Vision as well as a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The audio in the Yoga 9i is powered by Bowers & Wilkins speakers and has Dolby Atmos support.

Lenovo’s latest Yoga laptop also comes with a backlit keyboard, 1080p IR webcam with a ToF sensor, a privacy camera shutter, and the Precision Pen 2. The laptop weighs 1.4 kg, measures 15.25mm thick, and has an aluminium build. The battery here is touted to deliver up to 12 hours of online video playback and comes with a 100W USB-C charging adapter.