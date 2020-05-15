Latest WhatsApp update rolls out Messenger Rooms shortcut for Android beta: Report

WhatsApp has started rolling out the Messenger Rooms shortcut for its latest Android beta users in select countries. The update comes after Facebook rolled out Messenger Rooms that supports a 50-person video call.

As of now, WhatsApp users in the US are likely to have received the beta update. The Messenger Rooms shortcut can be found in 2.20.163 Android beta update, reported WABetaInfo. Users who have updated the beta version can tap on the ‘attach’ icon and look for the ‘Room’ shortcut, which has been replaced with the camera shortcut. The Rooms shortcut can also be found in the Calls tab as well.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Since the Rooms feature is available as a video-calling service within the Messenger app, WhatsApp will ask if you want to open that application in order to continue the operation. After creating a room, the host can create a link and other participants can join by simply clicking on the link, even if they do not have a Facebook account.

A similar shortcut for Messenger Room was spotted in the WhatsApp Web beta update 2.2019.6. The WhatsApp Web and Messenger integration would allow a total of 50 users in a single video call on desktop and laptops.

WhatsApp still offers its own video-calling feature within the messaging app. The company recently increased the limit to eight participants in a video call at a time on the iOS and Android app.

It is worth noting Messenger Rooms does not feature end-to-end encryption, unlike WhatsApp video calls.