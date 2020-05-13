WhatsApp may soon support 50-person video call support on desktop: Report

When the user selects the Messenger Rooms shortcut, WhatsApp will show an introduction of the feature, explaining how it would work.
WhatsApp’s is inching one step closer to integrating with Facebook Messenger, hints the latest WhatsApp Web beta update 2.2019.6.
A new shortcut for Messenger room was spotted in the WhatsApp Web beta update 2.2019.6 by tracker website WABetaInfo. The WhatsApp Web and Messenger integration would allow a total of 50 users in a single video call.
This shortcut was found under the ‘attach’ button which also includes other options like photos, videos, documents, etc. When the user selects the Messenger Rooms shortcut, WhatsApp will show an introduction of the feature, explaining how it would work. It will then ask users if they want to create a room from WhatsApp or redirect to Facebook Messenger to create the room. The host can create a link and other participants can join by simply clicking on the link, even if they do not have a Facebook account.
Currently, the feature is under development and has not been rolled out yet. The report does not give details on when will Facebook update WhatsApp Web with Messenger Room integration.A similar feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.139. When the user creates a Room on WhatsApp for Android, a message pops up on the screen indicating that the Room will be created in Messenger and the user can send a link to group video chat anyone, even if they do not have WhatsApp or Messenger. The same option will be added to the ‘Calls’ tab inside WhatsApp.
