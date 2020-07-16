JioTV+ makes it easier for you to consume content from your favourite OTT services: Here is how

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a new platform called JioTV+ at the RIL 43rd AGM 2020. JioTV+ will aggregate Over-The-top (OTT) platforms under one single roof. One notable feature of the JioTV+ among many is the ability to have a single login for accessing content from multiple OTT services.

JioTV+ will currently offer content from 12 OTT platforms. The company has partnered with video-streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLIV, etc.

The new JioTV+ single sign-in process will essentially make it easier for the consumer to login once for accessing OTT content, thus removing the need for different IDs for the respective OTT platform.

To make content discovery simpler, JioTV+ will also feature support for voice search command. Akash Ambani, who heads the digital wing of Jio Digital, demonstrated the voice search command at the RIL AGM 2020 by asking for Ranbir Kapoor movies on JioTV+. Users can look for their favourite content with movie names, songs, as the voice search works on genres, favourite actors, directors and producers, among others.

Users can also lookup for content, which is segregated into sections like Movies, Shows, Live TV, Kids, and Music.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.