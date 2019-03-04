JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 1,799; sale goes live on March 5

American audio device maker Harman Audio has launched JBL GO+ Bluetooth speaker in India. The audio device succeeds popular Bluetooth device JBL GO and will be available on a timeout sale going live on March 5, 2019, between 12pm to 2pm. The device comes at an inaugural price of Rs 1,799 and can be purchased on Flipkart.

JBL GO+ comes with features such as improved and powerful sound compared to its predecessor, advanced noise cancelling speakerphone for conference calls, bumped up battery etc.

In specs, the highly portable device measures 9.7cm x 8.0cm x 3.6cm and weighs 210 grams. According to the company, the device can last upto 5 hours of music play in a single charge. The large 730 mAh battery can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 2.5 hours. Other features include auto-power off mode in case of prolonged inactivity, 3.5mm audio cable input option to connect to non-bluetooth devices, etc. The product is available in three colour options - black, blue and red.

Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said, “We are excited to bring the popular JBL GO+ to India and extend our strong partnership with Flipkart. Through this partnership, consumers can get their hands on JBL’s signature sound, admired by music enthusiasts all over the world. JBL GO+ is the perfect speaker for anyone who wants a handy, yet powerful Bluetooth speaker for every occasion.”

Says Ranjit De, Director Electronics at Flipkart, “As a core pillar of our consumer-centric strategy, we see tremendous opportunity in bringing quality products and brands to our platform. We are witnessing huge acceptance for premium audio products among Flipkart’s large pool of 150 million plus consumers and JBL’s latest product offering will be great addition to that. We strongly believe this collaboration will provide both Flipkart & JBL a better opportunity to provide delightful propositions to Indian consumers.”