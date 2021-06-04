Is Apple working on an iPad Pro with wireless charging

A Bloomberg report states that Apple is working hard to introduce wireless charging to the iPad Pro and also a new iPad mini

A report by Bloomberg states that Apple is hard at work at bringing wireless charging to the iPad Pro. It will be completely new model along with the first redesign of the iPad mini in six years.

Apple is planning to release the new iPad Pro in 2022 while it has plans to bring the new iPad mini to market later this year. The report says Apple will be moving to a glass back on the iPad Pro to enable support for wireless charging, replacing the current aluminium enclosure. The new iPad mini is still being tested but apparently will have narrower bezels and the new design will remove the home button on the front.

The sales of Apple's iPad have been really strong from the company with the current COVID induced marketing boom seeing the device sales grow by 43 percent in last quarter of 2020. The iPad line-up generated $7.8 billion dollars in revenue for the Cupertino giant which is a 79 percent increase compared to last year.

This has proven beneficial for Apple's partners as well with Hon Hai Precision Co seeing their stocks rise by 0.9 percent and erasing all of their losses. BYD Electronic International Co. climbed as much as 6.2 percent.

Apple is also trying out reverse charging for the iPad Pro that would allow the device to be used as a wireless charger in itself capable of charging other devices by simply placing them on its back.