iQOO Z7 5G AnTuTu score surpasses Snapdragon 695 SoC, suggesting use of MediaTek Dimensity 920

The iQOO Z7 is arriving in Indian markets soon. The company recently shared results of an AnTuTu benchmarking test for the iQOO Z7. The iQOO Z7 launch in India follows the recent arrival of the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO Neo 7 5G in the country.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya recently shared results of the overall AnTuTu benchmark, where the iQOO Z7 5G managed a score surpassing 480,000 points. The image also compared the iQOO Z7 5G with an unnamed smartphone running the Snapdragon 695G SoC, which only scored 410,000 points.



As far as I know, the upcoming #iQOOZ7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor in India. Will share more details ASAP.#iQOO #iQOOZ7 #FullyLoaded https://t.co/3SPbw5tJ92

While Marya didn’t reveal the chipset in question used in the upcoming iQOO Z7 5G, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the device will use the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. This suggests that the iQOO Z7 5G price in India will fall in the country’s sub-20K segment. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the iQOO Z7 5G launch in India could take place during the third week of March 2023.

To recall, the company launched the iQOO Z6 5G last year with the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. However, this model didn’t hit Indian shores as iQOO only revealed the iQOO Z6 Pro, iQOO Z6 44W, and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G in the country. Since the iQOO Z6 5G does use the Snapdragon 695 chipset, the tweet reveals that the upcoming iQOO Z7 5G will receive a significant performance boost over its predecessor.

A previous poster teased by iQOO also revealed the entire back side of the smartphone, which displayed a dual-camera setup on the back. Additionally, the sticker on the back also reads ‘Photography High Definition’ written along with a LED flash. As of now, there is no official release date for the iQOO Z7 5G in India, although we will update you when one becomes available.