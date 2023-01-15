iQOO Neo 7 India launch confirmed; Amazon availability confirmed

iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in India. The iQOO Neo 7 will be hitting Indian markets soon as the smartphone maker recently took to Twitter to confirm the announcement.

iQOO is yet to confirm a launch date for the Neo 7 in India but the tweet says it will be coming soon. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 will be an Amazon Special when it arrives in India.

The iQOO Neo 7 and Neo 7 SE were unveiled in China last year, although only the former will launch in India to succeed the iQOO Neo 6 5G. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch will take place sometime in mid-February.

Expected iQOO Neo 7 Price India

The iQOO Neo 7 price is set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model. This suggests that the iQOO Neo 7 price in India could starts from under Rs 35,000. QOO Neo 7 was offered in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options.

iQOO Neo 7 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and an independent Pro+ display chip. The iQOO Neo 7 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 120W fast-charging support.

The iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOELD panel from Samsung with a 20:8 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone runs Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint reader.