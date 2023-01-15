English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iQOO Neo 7 India launch confirmed; Amazon availability confirmed

    The iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch will take place sometime in mid-February.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 15, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

    iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in India. The iQOO Neo 7 will be hitting Indian markets soon as the smartphone maker recently took to Twitter to confirm the announcement.

    iQOO is yet to confirm a launch date for the Neo 7 in India but the tweet says it will be coming soon. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 will be an Amazon Special when it arrives in India.

    The iQOO Neo 7 and Neo 7 SE were unveiled in China last year, although only the former will launch in India to succeed the iQOO Neo 6 5G. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch will take place sometime in mid-February.

    Expected iQOO Neo 7 Price India 

    Related stories

    The iQOO Neo 7 price is set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model. This suggests that the iQOO Neo 7 price in India could starts from under Rs 35,000. QOO Neo 7 was offered in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options.

    iQOO Neo 7 Specifications

    The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and an independent Pro+ display chip. The iQOO Neo 7 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 120W fast-charging support.

    The iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOELD panel from Samsung with a 20:8 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone runs Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top.

    For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint reader.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Carlsen Martin
    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #iQOO #MediaTek #smartphones
    first published: Jan 15, 2023 08:12 pm