iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro launch in India set to take place "very soon": Report

The iQOO 9 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Carlsen Martin
January 07, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
iQOO 9 price in India could be around Rs 50,000 and will take on the upcoming OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro were recently unveiled in China. The iQOO 9 series joins the current crop of flagships that incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. And while these Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones have been limited to China, iQOO is set to change that.

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are set to make their way to India soon. According to an IANS report, iQOO Chief Executive Officer Nipun Marya said that the iQOO 9 series would arrive in the country “very soon”. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Series, an e-sports event, is currently taking place in India.

The report states that the finalists at the BGMI Series are set to battle it out on the iQOO 7 Legend (Review) on January 13. As of now, the official launch date for the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro in India hasn’t been revealed yet, but we could see the devices arrive as early as next month, February 2022. You can expect more details about the iQOO 9 series in India next week.

The iQOO 9’s price in China starts from CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 46,860), while the iQOO 9 Pro’s price starts at CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 58,580). This suggests that the iQOO 9 series' price in India could start from Rs 50,000.

iQOO 9 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with Android 12 out of the box with a layer of Origin OS Ocean on top.

For optics, the iQOO 9 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50MP, 150-degree ultrawide camera, and a 16MP portrait camera sensor. The phone also has a 16MP front camera. The iQOO 9 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

iQOO 9 Specifications

The iQOO 9 boasts the same Snapdragon chipset as the Pro model. You also get the same battery capacity with 120W wired fast charging but no wireless charging. The iQOO 9 features a 6.78-inch Flat Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP portrait camera.
Tags: #BGMI #gaming #iQOO #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Jan 7, 2022 02:54 pm

