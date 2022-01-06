MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 price, specifications announced: Everything you need to know

iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 share the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
iQOO 9 price in India could be around Rs 50,000 and will take on the upcoming OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

iQOO 9 price in India could be around Rs 50,000 and will take on the upcoming OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

iQOO 9 series launched in China are the company’s new flagship smartphones. The company launched two new devices, namely the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Both devices share the same performance unit but come with other different specifications in the display, camera, etc. Here’s everything you need to know about the iQOO 9 Pro price, iQOO 9 specifications, etc.

iQOO 9 Pro price

iQOO 9 Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,580) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option. The premium smartphone also comes in a 12GB variant with two storage options. The 12GB + 256GB option is priced at  CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 64,440), whereas the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 70,310). It comes in Black, Orange and a BMW Motorsport Edition.

iQOO 9 price 

iQOO 9 also comes in three storage options - 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. These three variants are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,860), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 51,550) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,240), respectively.

Close

Related stories

iQOO 9 Pro specifications 

The iQOO 9 sports a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen is curved and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The phone’s display has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO 9 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support. 

Also Read: Best Smartphones of 2021

It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50MP, 150-degree ultrawide camera and a 16MP portrait camera sensor. The phone has a 16MP front camera. It comes with Android 12 out of the box with a layer of Origin OS Ocean on top.

iQOO 9 specifications

iQOO 9 features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device has a flat display with thin bezels around it. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP portrait camera.

For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. It draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4700 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W wired fast charging but misses out on wireless charging support. Lastly, it runs Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean out of the box.

The two iQOO smartphones are expected to launch soon in India. The company is yet to announce the iQOO 9 launch date in India. We can expect the phones to launch sometime in February or March 2022. iQOO 9 price in India could be around Rs 50,000 and will take on the upcoming OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #iQOO 9 #iQOO 9 Pro #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Jan 6, 2022 10:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.