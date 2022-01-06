iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 price, specifications announced: Everything you need to know

iQOO 9 price in India could be around Rs 50,000 and will take on the upcoming OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

iQOO 9 series launched in China are the company’s new flagship smartphones. The company launched two new devices, namely the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Both devices share the same performance unit but come with other different specifications in the display, camera, etc. Here’s everything you need to know about the iQOO 9 Pro price, iQOO 9 specifications, etc.

iQOO 9 Pro price

iQOO 9 Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,580) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option. The premium smartphone also comes in a 12GB variant with two storage options. The 12GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 64,440), whereas the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 70,310). It comes in Black, Orange and a BMW Motorsport Edition.

iQOO 9 price

iQOO 9 also comes in three storage options - 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. These three variants are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,860), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 51,550) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,240), respectively.

iQOO 9 Pro specifications

The iQOO 9 sports a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen is curved and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The phone’s display has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO 9 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50MP, 150-degree ultrawide camera and a 16MP portrait camera sensor. The phone has a 16MP front camera. It comes with Android 12 out of the box with a layer of Origin OS Ocean on top.

iQOO 9 specifications

iQOO 9 features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device has a flat display with thin bezels around it. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP portrait camera.

For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. It draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4700 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W wired fast charging but misses out on wireless charging support. Lastly, it runs Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean out of the box.

The two iQOO smartphones are expected to launch soon in India. The company is yet to announce the iQOO 9 launch date in India. We can expect the phones to launch sometime in February or March 2022. iQOO 9 price in India could be around Rs 50,000 and will take on the upcoming OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.