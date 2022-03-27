English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iPhone 14 specifications leaked; new A16 Pro chip for iPhone 14 Pro models tipped

    The Apple event for the iPhone 14 launch is expected to be held in September 2022. We can expect four new iPhone 14 series models to launch this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

    iPhone 14 specifications have started to surface online months ahead of the launch. The Apple event for the iPhone 14 launch is expected to be held in September 2022. We can expect four new iPhone 14 series models to launch this year. These include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A new report now claims that the iPhone 14 Pro models will get a “Pro” chipset. 

    iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max were previously rumoured to launch with the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 series. One of the reasons tipped was the ongoing chip shortage situation. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were rumoured to get an upgraded A16 chip, which will be more powerful and efficient than the iPhone 13 Pro’s A15 Bionic.

    A new report from iDrop News has revealed the iPhone 14 price and specifications ahead of the launch. According to the report, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with an A16 chip, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature an A16 Pro chip. Currently, there are no details available around the specs and features of the A16 series chip but we can expect the Pro version to offer better GPU performance and probably an extra CPU core.

    The iPhone 14 price will start at $799 (roughly Rs 60,900). Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Max at a starting price of $899 (roughly Rs 68,600). iPhone 14 price will start at $999 (roughly Rs 76,200), whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a price tag of $1099 (roughly Rs 83,400).

    The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have an aluminium frame, whereas the Pro models will feature a stainless steel frame. The Pro models will come with a triple-camera setup and a LiDAR sensor.

    Close

    Related stories

    The report reiterated that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will come with a pill + hole-punch cutout setup for the Face ID and front camera setup, whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with a notch the same as the iPhone 13 (Review) series.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #India #iPhone 13 #iPhone 14 #iPhone 14 Pro #smartphones
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.