iPhone 14 specifications leaked; new A16 Pro chip for iPhone 14 Pro models tipped

iPhone 14 specifications have started to surface online months ahead of the launch. The Apple event for the iPhone 14 launch is expected to be held in September 2022. We can expect four new iPhone 14 series models to launch this year. These include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A new report now claims that the iPhone 14 Pro models will get a “Pro” chipset.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max were previously rumoured to launch with the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 series. One of the reasons tipped was the ongoing chip shortage situation. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were rumoured to get an upgraded A16 chip, which will be more powerful and efficient than the iPhone 13 Pro’s A15 Bionic.

A new report from iDrop News has revealed the iPhone 14 price and specifications ahead of the launch. According to the report, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with an A16 chip, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature an A16 Pro chip. Currently, there are no details available around the specs and features of the A16 series chip but we can expect the Pro version to offer better GPU performance and probably an extra CPU core.

The iPhone 14 price will start at $799 (roughly Rs 60,900). Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Max at a starting price of $899 (roughly Rs 68,600). iPhone 14 price will start at $999 (roughly Rs 76,200), whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a price tag of $1099 (roughly Rs 83,400).

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have an aluminium frame, whereas the Pro models will feature a stainless steel frame. The Pro models will come with a triple-camera setup and a LiDAR sensor.