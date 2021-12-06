MARKET NEWS

Technology

iPad Pro with a new design, wireless charging rumoured to launch in 2022; iPad Air also in the works

The entry-level iPad, dubbed iPad 10th-generation, is also said to launch with iterative updates in 2022.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
The upcoming 2022 iPad Pro is said to sport a new design.

The upcoming 2022 iPad Pro is said to sport a new design.

Apple iPad Pro could get a major refresh in 2022. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the iPhone 13 maker is expected to launch an iPad Pro with a new design. The company is also expected to launch the iPad Air 5 and a budget iPad in 2022.

Starting with the iPad Pro, the upcoming 2022 iPad Pro is said to sport a new design. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman did not share any details around the redesign. He, however, revealed (via MacRumors) that the tablet will feature support for wireless charging, which would be a first on the iPad. We can expect Apple to launch two new iPad Pro models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch screens. Both devices could feature a mini-LED display. 

The entry-level iPad, dubbed iPad 10th-generation, will be an iterative update. It will come with the Apple A13 chip under the hood. Apple will also include the True Tone display feature support on the entry-level iPad, according to Gurman. In addition to this, the front camera will feature a 12MP sensor with support for Centre Stage during video calls. There were rumours of Apple launching a 10.5-inch entry-level iPad in Spring 2021 with a thinner design and a chassis similar to the iPad Air 3. While that did not happen, we can expect something similar next year.

Gurman did not share many details about the 2022 iPad Air. A report claimed that Apple will launch a 10.86-inch iPad in 2022 with an OLED display, which is expected to be the 2022 iPad Air could feature an OLED screen. It further states that this 10.9-inch iPad will use a rigid OLED and thin-film encapsulation (TFE) technology. Furthermore, the 2022 iPad will also come with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistor (TFT) and red, green and blue emission layers. This is the same as the OLED structure Apple uses for its iPhones.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPad #iPad Air #iPad Pro #Tablets
first published: Dec 6, 2021 10:59 am

