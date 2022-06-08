English
    iOS 16 lets you copy and paste photo edits

    The feature allows you to edit one photo, then carry over all your edits to another one

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Mac Rumors)

    Early beta testers for iOS 16 are reporting that Apple has updated its Photos app, adding the ability to carry over edits made to one photo, to another.

    MacRumors who tried out the feature said that the iOS 16 Photos app, allowed users to copy an edit made to one photo, and then paste it on to another.

    Once you have made edits to one photo, users can tap on the three dot menu on the upper right corner of the app. From here select "Copy Edits" from the menu, and then "Paste Edits" on the photo you are transferring your edits too.

    This is great for when you need to batch edit a whole lot of photos, instead of manually editing each one, you can just copy and paste the edits using the feature.

    There is also an option undo or redo edits, which will allow you to preserve your most recent changes or discard them. Besides this, the Photos app also allows users to sort the People album alphabetically.

    Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC last week, and the operating system will have a laundry list of new features and improvements, that aim to enhance the user experience.

    For a round-up of the big new features included in the update, you can click here or if you want to find out whether your phone will receive the update, you can click here.
