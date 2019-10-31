Intel's new Core i9-9900KS Special Edition processor will hit 5.0 GHz across all eight cores

AMD’s recently launched Ryzen 3000 series hit the ground running, providing stiff competition to Intel’s 9th Gen Core processor family.

However, Intel is geared up and ready to hit back, at least in the top-tier mainstream processor space. The semiconductor manufacturer recently took the lid off a new 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition processor.

According to Intel, the special edition Core i9-9900KS delivers up to 5.0 GHz all-core turbo frequency out of the box, making it one of the fastest mainstream consumers CPUs on the market. The new chip starts at $513 (Approx. Rs 36,400) and will be available to retailers worldwide for a limited period.

Frank Soqui, Intel VP and GM of the Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group said, “Intel has raised the bar for desktop gaming with the new 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition processor. Based on the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K architecture, it’s the world’s best gaming desktop processor made even better and created specifically for extreme gamers who want the most performance possible. This processor demonstrates another innovation milestone for Intel, following last year’s limited edition 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8086K.”

The newest addition to Intel’s consumer CPU family is built on the 14nm++ manufacturing process. The Core i9-9900KS SE processor is unlocked and packs eight cores and 16 threads with a base frequency of up to 4.0 GHz and can push all eight cores to 5.0 GHz.

It is important to note that the new special edition Core i9-9900KS has a Turbo Boost frequency of 5.0 GHz, meaning it doesn’t run at 5.0 GHz all the time but gets there an awful lot. And, while the Core i9-9900K could also achieve 5.0 GHz on all cores, it would require overclocking, whereas the special edition Core i9-9900KS can do so automatically.

To hit 5.0 GHz on all cores, the Intel i9-9900KS Special Edition features a higher TDP of 127W over the 95W on the Core i9-9900K. The latest Core i9 chip also boasts16 MB Intel Smart Cache and up to 40 platform PCIe lanes. It is compatible with existing Z390 motherboards.