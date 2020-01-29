App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys co-founder Murthy clarifies his 'not used to delays' comment

When asked about Bezos’ reaction, Murthy stated that the Amazon CEO was very understanding.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy cleared the air on his recent comment on delays at the Amazon SMBhav event. Murthy stated that his comment was targeted towards the crowd and not at Jeff Bezos.

Murthy was miffed with the delayed start of the Amazon SMBhav event, which was supposed to begin at 11.25 am, but began at 11.55 am. The delay led to Murthy finishing his 20-minute keynote within five minutes, making his point of ‘not being used to delays’, The Economic Times reported.  

The comment was reportedly taken as a dig towards Amazon chief Bezos, but Murthy clarified that his statement was directed towards the Delhi crowd. “Let me clarify - the delay had nothing to do with Jeff. Jeff, Amit were all there at 9:30 am. The problem was with the Delhi crowd, which was indisciplined,” Murthy said during the event.

When asked about Bezos’ reaction, Murthy stated that the Amazon CEO was very understanding. “He also believes in discipline. He is a great disciplinarian. He has run his company extremely well, so he fully understood my situation and smiled. There was no issue at all,” Murthy added.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos #Narayan Murthy

