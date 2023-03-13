Infinix Hot 30i launch date in India confirmed for March 27: All you need to know

Infinix is launching a new smartphone in its Hot series in India. The Infinix Hot 30i has officially been teased in the country with the smartphone maker revealing the entire back panel design of the device.

The Infinix Hot 30i launch date in India is set for March 27. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart after it launches in the country. The Hot 30i will come in three colour options including Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black.

Additionally, the Hot 30i’s landing page also confirms that the handset will feature a 90Hz IPS LCD panel. The page also has the Infinix Hot 30i listed with up to 16 GB of RAM, although this will likely come in a combination of up to 8 GB of physical RAM and up to 8 GB of virtual RAM.

Infinix also confirms a diamond-shaped pattern on the back with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Hot 30i also features a dual-camera setup on the back with individual camera modules and an LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 30i is also expected to use a MediaTek chipset, presumably the Helio G37. The handset could also pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery with charging done over a USB Type-C port. The phone is also expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB of storage. Lastly, the Infinix Hot 30i price in India will fall under Rs 10,000. We should get more details about the Infinix Hot 30i soon.