Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How has Mahindra improved the new Mojo 300?

The motorcycle now features a single exhaust canister in place of dual exhausts, for cost-cutting purposes.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the latest edition of the Mojo 300. While the motorcycle is expected to be launched in the first week of August, it has already been spotted in a dealership in India.

The motorcycle now features a single exhaust canister in place of dual exhausts, for cost-cutting purposes. It also gets a conventional telescopic front forks setup, in place of premium upside-down forks (USD). It is equipped with a 320 mm petal disc in the front and a 240 mm in the back while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Mahindra has given the motorcycle a fuel-injection unit, indicating that it will be compliant with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. It could also possibly be launched with two new colours. Apart from that, the motorcycle is largely unchanged.

It carries forward its 300cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which makes 27 PS of maximum power and 30 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle will be launched in the first week of August and will be priced around Rs 1.8-lakh mark. It will be pitted against the likes of Jawa standard among others.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Mojo #Technology #trends

