How has Mahindra improved the new Mojo 300?

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the latest edition of the Mojo 300. While the motorcycle is expected to be launched in the first week of August, it has already been spotted in a dealership in India.
The motorcycle now features a single exhaust canister in place of dual exhausts, for cost-cutting purposes. It also gets a conventional telescopic front forks setup, in place of premium upside-down forks (USD). It is equipped with a 320 mm petal disc in the front and a 240 mm in the back while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.
Mahindra has given the motorcycle a fuel-injection unit, indicating that it will be compliant with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. It could also possibly be launched with two new colours. Apart from that, the motorcycle is largely unchanged.