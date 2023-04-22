How far has AI come in space exploration?

SpaceX’s navigation satellites use AI-driven algorithms to avoid collisions with other satellites in orbit. (Photo via Unsplash)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is critical for space trips and exploration, assisting astronauts and ground-based operations. It aids in performing tasks that humans would otherwise be unable to perform in space, such as cosmic occurrence analysis, system control, star and black-hole charting, and more. Many companies, including NASA, Google, and the European Space Agency (ESA), are already using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to discover new celestial objects and improve astronauts’ lives in space.

AI has shown that it has a lot of potentials and is a game-changer in space exploration. It can help map uncharted galaxies, stars, and black holes and study cosmic events. It can also help with communication, autonomous starship navigation, monitoring, and system control.

Here, let us take a closer look at some incredible ways AI is used in space exploration.

Robotics

AI is becoming increasingly important in space exploration, with its ability to navigate around obstacles leading the way. However, this is not a new phenomenon. For over a decade, rovers such as the Mars Exploration Rover and Curiosity have performed fully autonomous navigation drives on Mars’ surface. The rover’s sensors can detect environmental hazards such as rocks, craters, etc. AI then analyses the data to determine the best course of action. It ensures that the rover can pass by without colliding.

AEGIS, a computer vision-based detection system, is also installed on the Perseverance rover and searches for exciting rocks to sample. It is a significant step forward, paving the way for fully autonomous space exploration rovers.

Image analysis

NASA is constantly making advances in AI applications for space exploration, such as automated image analysis for galaxy, planet, or star classification and creating autonomous spaceships that avoid space junk and AI-based cognitive radios for distortion-free transmission.

Data handling

Space technology and space applications generate massive amounts of data, including spacecraft telemetry and product data — the useful scientific data that a spacecraft gathers, such as Earth observation satellite data. Another use of Machine Learning is to analyse all of this data. For example, in one study funded by ESA’s Basic Activities, historical mission data was fed into ML algorithms to find new features useful for future telemetry checking, command verification, and procedure writing processes.

Intelligence navigation system

Google Maps uses navigation systems like GPS to map our planet, but we now need a similar tool for extraterrestrial objects. Scientists must be inventive without navigation satellites orbiting Mars or the Moon. In 2018, a NASA team of researchers collaborated with Intel to develop an intelligent navigation system. This system employs AI to explore planets, and the model was trained on millions of photos from various missions to create a virtual Moon map.

Star and galaxy mapping

AI-based algorithms that can find, classify, and recognise patterns in data about stars and galaxies have made it possible for astronomers to map the universe in more detail than ever. Astronomers can use these algorithms to accurately identify stars and galaxies in space and even figure out how they work (like mass and age). And by using AI to predict how stars and galaxies will behave over time, scientists can gain valuable information that can be used for mapping and exploring in the future.

Satellite operations

SpaceX’s navigation satellites use AI-driven algorithms to avoid collisions with other satellites in orbit. The algorithms identify potentially hazardous manoeuvres and take evasive action using data from the satellite’s sensors, including its position and velocity. The satellite’s onboard computer then takes control and adjusts the satellite's speed and direction to avoid a collision.

AI can also optimise the process of manoeuvring satellites into their proper orbits, reducing the fuel and time required to achieve the desired orbital position.

Planetary Geology

Using artificial intelligence, scientists can now detect and classify geological features on planets and moons, such as craters, volcanoes, and other surface characteristics. This technology can also be used to build detailed 3D representations of planetary surfaces, allowing scientists to comprehend better the ecosystem and history of a planet or moon.

Autonomous rovers

NASA's creation of autonomous rovers that traverse the surface of other planets is one of the most significant applications of AI (currently on the surface of Mars). With precise directions from mission control, these autonomous robots can make decisions and avoid obstacles on a rough surface while deciding the optimal approach. These autonomous robots have been a crucial prerequisite for several Mars exploration advances. AI4Mars uses the robotic arm of NASA's Perseverance rover (shown) to delineate and classify various rock and landscape characteristics. Then, the data is used to develop an artificial intelligence algorithm that assists the rover in determining the safest, quickest route for itself.

Rocket Landing

SpaceX has been enhancing and refining the operation of rockets. For example, they use artificial intelligence to monitor and analyze data from the rocket's sensors and telemetry systems, enabling improved decision-making and more precise management of the rocket's trajectory and speed. SpaceX also employs AI to automate various portions of the rocket landing procedure, including managing the engines and landing gear and ensuring that the rocket is in the best landing position.

Conclusion

Numerous other studies are being conducted to implement AI in space exploration. However, as with other AI applications, nothing is guaranteed or concrete. Finally, we need human intervention in everything AI is capable of. Nevertheless, AI is getting closer to providing newer insights and proving to be an advantage for humans in exploring interstellar space with innovative machines, projects, and research with each innovation.