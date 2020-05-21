Honor X-series global shipments surpass 80 million mark

Honor recently launched the X10 5G smartphone alongside several other products at an event in China. The Honor X10 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market. Honor’s President George Zhao also announced the overall performance of the Honor X-series.

Zhao confirmed that the Honor X-series had shipped over 80 million smartphones since the first Honor X handset launched in 2013. One of the biggest selling points of the Honor X-series has been handsets that deliver solid performance at reasonable prices while being accessible to more people. The Honor X-series has been largely popular in Europe and China.

The more recent models like the Honor 8X and Honor 9X have had strong pretty strong runs, with the Honor 8X selling over 15 million units. However, the lack of Google’s mobile services on-board as well as strong competition from Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme and Vivo do not bode well for Honor and its X-series.

Outside China, sales of Huawei and Honor devices have begun to fall as consumers aren’t ready to give up on Google’s ecosystem and all it has to offer. Unlike the Honor 9X and Honor X10 5G, the Honor 8X was the last smartphone in the lineup to arrive with Google’s mobile services, which could be one of the reasons of the phone’s strong performance in international markets.

For now, the Honor X10 5G seems like a phone with a lot of promise in China. However, several brands offer decent alternatives while maintaining Google services, which will make it a tough sell. Even so, we do see the Honor X-series reaching the 100 million mark soon.



