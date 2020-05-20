Honor ViewPad 6 Tablet launched with 2K display, Kirin 985 SoC and 7,250 mAh battery

Honor recently unveiled the ViewPad 6 tablet at the Honor Smart Life event in China. The ViewPad 6 is a premium 5G-enabled tablet that boasts an impressive spec sheet. While the price of the tablet is yet to be unveiled, Honor released all the other details of the ViewPad 6.

The Honor ViewPad 6 sports a 10.4-inch IPS display with a 2K (2,000*1,200 pixels) resolution and an 84-perecent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet packs a 7,250 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support through a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 without Google's Mobile Services. The ViewPad 6 is equipped with a Bluetooth connected keyboard and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The Honor ViewPad 6 is powered by a Kirin 985 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The tablet boasts a 13-megapixel, f/1.8 rear camera with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera. You also get a stylus with the tablet, called the "Magic Pencil" with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Pricing for the Honor ViewPad 6 will be announced on June 13 and it will be available in Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black colours.

MagicBook Pro 2020

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 has been updated with 10th Gen Intel processing hardware and Nvidia's MX350 graphics. The notebook will be available in two configurations with the entry-level model packing a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and is priced at CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 63,900). The top-end model has the same specs but replaces the Core i5 processor with a Core i7 and costs CNY 6,999 (Roughly Rs 74,540). The laptop retains a 16.1-inch 1080p touchscreen that Honor claims cover 100-percent of the sRGB colour space.

Vision X1 series TV

The Honor Vision X1 series is the latest addition to Honor TV lineup and features 8K video decoding. The Vision X1 series is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, going all the way up to CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 35,150). There's support for DC dimming to reduce eye fatigue as well as MEMC. The Vision X1 series TV has four 10W speakers with Huawei Histen sound effects. The Honor Vision X1 Smart TV runs on Hongmeng OS 1.0.

The company also announced new true wireless earbuds, a router, and other smart home ecosystem products, including a new smart vacuum cleaner, a desk lamp, a bladeless fan, a humidifier, an electronic toothbrush, and a smart kettle.



