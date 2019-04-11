App
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda NeoWing trike concept patents reveal multiple engine layout options

In terms of aesthetics, the NeoWing seems to follow Honda's new design - sharp angular lines running down the length of the bike.

Stanford Masters @stany_2091
Two-wheeler manufacturers have played around the idea of a three-wheeled motorcycle for quite a while now but no one came close to one that seemed to resemble one. That was until Yamaha launched the Niken.

Honda is now looking to enter the fray and even though the concept was shown back in 2019, the patents to the bike have just been granted and published.

The patents reveal that just as in the concept, the bike will be a reverse-trike meaning two wheels at the front and one at the back, just like the Niken, but it will be much wider.

The patent also reveals potential powertrain layouts.There is room for a big V-twin or even a six-cylinder engine. Currently, Honda's Goldwing is powered by a flat-six 1,833cc powerplant churning out 126 hp of power and 170 Nm torque. This could be used on the NeoWing, but expect a different tuning setup.

Honda NeoWing Patent

However, there is also talk that because of the shaft drive on the NeoWing, Honda could offer an electric powertrain.

In terms of aesthetics, the NeoWing seems to follow Honda's new design - sharp angular lines running down the length of the bike. Ergonomics too hint at a cruiser style, laid-back position. This means the bike could be built with touring intent, just like the Goldwing, and not too much of sport or track in mind.

It will be interesting to see what Honda comes up with in terms of the powertrain, but hopefully, like Honda usually does, expect most of the design cues to trickle down to the production trike.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda NeoWing #Technology

