HMD Global likely to launch Nokia 2.4 in India in November

Nokia is rumoured to launch a new budget smartphone during November in India. According to a MySmartPrice report, HMD Global will host the Nokia 2.4 launch in India later this month. The smartphone has already launched in the European market and the Indian variant is expected to pack similar specifications.

Nokia 2.4 price in India (expected)

HMD Global launched the Nokia 2.4 for EUR 199 (roughly Rs 10,500). The company is expected to set the Nokia 2.4 price in India under Rs 10,000.

Nokia 2.4 was launched in three colours - Dusk, Fjord, and Charcoal.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a tiny waterdrop notch on top for the 5MP f/2.4 front camera.

Under the hood, Nokia 2.4 comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The performance unit is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

At the back, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.