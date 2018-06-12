Here's how you can protect your vehicle during monsoons

Monsoons have arrived in India bringing along the much-needed relief from scorching summers. However, they bring along a challenge to vehicle owners. The upkeep of your automobile is a must when it comes to driving or riding around in the monsoons as a number of problems can arise, leaving your stranded, possibly in the midst of a storm.

But, worry not, here are some things you can do to ensure your vehicle is ready for the rains.

Servicing your vehicle

A service is generally a must before the rains. Depending on your last service, decide whether your vehicle should require a full service or a general service to keep it in top shape.

Tyre care

Tyres are by far the most important component of a vehicle. They provide you with a smooth ride and considerable road noise damping, but the most important job is traction. Treads expel water from under the tyre and prevent aquaplaning. Use a coin to check the depth of the treads. They should be a minimum of 2 mm deep, any more and the tyre will have to be replaced.

Windshield wipers and washers

Ensure your windshield wipers are in working condition. It is not enough that they turn on and off on command. Also check to see that the wipers are soft and clean the entire surface of the windshield. If the rubber of the wiper has hardened it could cause scratches on the windshield. Also make sure the washer works satisfactorily and the water level is appropriate. Remember to add liquid detergent to the washer fluid to help clean the windshield when its not raining.

Check the braking system

Ensure that the breaks of the car are working fine. If you have drum brakes, leave it to the service staff to inspect it as they work is time consuming. In the case of disc brakes, the brake pads are clearly visible so have a look at them to make sure they are not too worn out.

Chain maintenance

This is important for motorcycles. The drive chain in most bikes is open, which leaves it susceptible to attracting water and dust, and can ultimately lead to rusts on the chain. Clean and lubricate your chain as often as possible throughout the monsoon to avoid a noisy and potentially dangerous ride.

Electrical systems

Check the wiring of your vehicle. Any loose or weak connection should be immediately patched up. External wires should be insulated. Ensure all fuses are in working condition. It is advisable to familiarise yourself with the wiring and extra fuses should be kept in the vehicle at all times.

Lights and sounds

Check to see if all lights and sounds are working properly. All headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps should be in working order and should be bright enough as wet roads tend to absorb light resulting in poor visibility. It is important to make sure your lights are working while the vehicle is moving. Make sure your horn is functioning properly and is audible during torrential rains.

Body work

Another important factor is the body work of your vehicle. Always try to park under a shed or roof of some kind and avoid parking under trees in case a branch falls and causes damage. Try to wipe your vehicle at the end of the day as stagnant water can cause damage to the paint. Finally, check for leaks in your car and patch them up as soon as possible.

Keeping a functioning vehicle is only half the battle won during monsoon. Precaution must be taken while using your vehicle as raods are slippery and can lead to an untoward incident.