WhatsApp will not support several smartphones running on older Android and iOS versions from February 1.

Devices running on Android version 4.0.3 and iOS 9 and later will continue to be able to use WhatsApp, reads the FAQ page. The Facebook-owned messaging app had made the announcement in early 2019.

This means that if your smartphone runs on the older operating system (OS) than the ones mentioned above, you need to upgrade to the latest version or get a smartphone running on supported operating systems to continue using WhatsApp.



Open WhatsApp



Go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup



Tap on Backup. You can set up an auto-backup to daily, weekly, and monthly.



In case you are switching to a new device, here is how you can backup and restore your chat.

You can also backup your WhatsApp chats to Google Drive.

Another method to save your WhatsApp chats is by going to the individual’s or group chat you want to export > tap on contact info and look for ‘Export Chat’.

You can choose to attach media content shared between you and the individual/ group before exporting the chat. An email will be composed with your chat history attached as a .txt document.

WhatsApp ended support for Windows Phone OS on December 31, 2019.

