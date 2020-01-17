App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook withdraws plan to sell ads on WhatsApp Status: Report

Facebook had previously announced at the Facebook Summit in the Netherlands that it would start showing ads from 2020.

Facebook has reportedly backed away from its plans of introducing ads on WhatsApp. Earlier, the California-based company planned to introduce advertisements in WhatsApp stories.

The social media giant reportedly disbanded its team working on ways to integrate ads on WhatsApp. The team’s work was deleted from WhatsApp’s code, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Introducing ads was Facebook’s initial quest to monetise WhatsApp. The company bought WhatsApp for a whopping $22 billion in 2014 and hasn’t yet found a way to get returns, in spite of the messaging app being used by 1.5 billion.

The report states that Facebook does plan to introduce ads to Status, but for now it plans to build more features that allow businesses to communicate and manage queries of customers on the app.

WhatsApp currently offers tools that automatically manage and respond to customer service queries, and display product catalogues within the app. Additionally, advertisers on Facebook and Instagram can choose to redirect users to WhatsApp after they click or tap on the ad.

Facebook had previously announced at the Facebook Summit in the Netherlands that it would start showing ads from 2020. A company representative also uploaded images from the event on Twitter to show how ads would be incorporated in WhatsApp.

Bringing ads to WhatsApp Status would become another source of revenue for Facebook. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company reportedly generated 98 percent of its revenue via ads in Q3 2019. Combined with WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and core Facebook platform, the company has a monthly user base of 2.8 million.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Facebook #WhatsApp

