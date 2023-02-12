Here are some great ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome

Representative image.

ChatGPT doesn't need an introduction. It's the most popular thing on the internet right now, and with 100 million users in just two months from launch, it will only get bigger.

Part of the beauty of ChatGPT is the ability to integrate it into various platforms, which is what Microsoft is doing. But if you don't want to sign up for a waitlist, there is a way to play around with the AI bot without waiting in a queue.

Google and Microsoft may be locked in an AI war, but that doesn't mean ChatGPT is exclusive to Microsoft products. Here are some great extensions for Google Chrome to check out.

ChatGPT Writer

A powerful extension that enables ChatGPT's prompt system to generate mails and messages.

It supports all websites and features enhanced support for Gmail. It can quickly whip up replies to emails and responses to messages.

ChatGPT for Google

If you thought Microsoft's Bing was the only search engine that could benefit from ChatGPT, this extension proves otherwise.

This open-source extension will display ChatGPT responses alongside search engine results and has full support for Google, Bing and DuckDuckGo.

It works on OpenAI's official API for ChatGPT, so any updates made to the bot will carry over.

ChatGPT Prompt Genius

ChatGPT's generative capabilities are well-known, but you need to prompt it correctly for the best results. It is usually a case of trial and error, where you whittle down prompts till you find one that gets you the results.

This extension will take care of that for you. It can import, save and share ChatGPT prompts with other users, and allows you to download them in a document format for easy readability.

Merlin

Described as an "OpenAI GPT powered assistant," Merlin enables you to use GPT on any website.

All you need to do is highlight the content you want GPT to analyse and then invoke Merlin to tell it what to do. You have options ranging from email replies or website summaries and calculating complex Excel formulas.

Promptheus

An extension that lets you "Converse with ChatGPT," Promptheus allows you to tell ChatGPT your prompts instead of typing them. Similar to how you would interact with Apple's Siri or Google Now.

Engage AI

Let's face it, while LinkedIn is great, not everyone can find time to go through all posts and engage in conversations. Unfortunately, this is the only way to build leads on the platform.

Engage AI can take care of that for you. It can comb through posts and write "insightful comments, saving hours of your time by engaging and increasing touchpoints with multiple LinkedIn leads for faster conversions".