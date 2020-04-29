App
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | Leveraging technology to combat COVID-19

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, explains the role of technology in this battle against COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As 'work from home' becomes the new normal for corporate India, is the Indian IT sector best poised to rise to the occasion?

How should Indian enterprises shape their digital transformation journeys right now, in order to adapt to a post-COVID-19 world? What is on the agenda for NASSCOM's COVID-19 taskforce? And most importantly, how can technology help manage and battle the COVID-19 outbreak?

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India answers all these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Technology #video #work from home

