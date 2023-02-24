Google's Magic Eraser photo tool coming to older Pixel devices

(Image: Google)

Google will offer its Magic Eraser, a feature that allows editing of the background of a picture and was exclusive to the latest Pixel smartphones, on more devices.

All Pixel smartphones and Google One members on both iOS and Android will now have access to Magic Eraser, the tech giant has said.

Magic Eraser is a Google Photos feature that lets users remove elements from the background of an image—a car obstructing the subject or a photobomber lurking in the background.

The tool will also detect potential distractions in the image and offer suggestions on what to remove. You can also circle or brush elements you don't want in the photo.

Using the Camouflage tool in the Eraser, you can change colours of objects in the photo.

Besides Magic Eraser, users will be able to enhance videos with HDR, and the company will also update collage editor with new styles and designs.

Google One members in the United States, Canada, European Union or the United Kingdom can get free shipping on print orders made from the collage maker.