Google updates Gmail with new interface for foldables

(Image: Google)

Google has updated the Gmail Android interface for foldable smartphones, with a new two-pane view for Google Meet and Gmail. Google's Chat tab in the email app will also support the view.

According to the Google Workspace post, Gmail will now automatically reorient itself for foldable phones, and move your inbox to the left, while pushing contents of the mail to the right.

Also Read | Google layoffs hit even robots who cleaned tables, opened doors

Formerly, the Gmail app would just fill out the extra screen estate with a stretched view to accommodate the dual screens.

This new interface will allow for easier multi-tasking, allowing users to see the entirety of their inbox and the contents on dedicated screens, without having to stray too far into the mail list.

Also Read | Google India employee laid off after celebrating 5-year 'Googleversary': 'Left me numb'

In other news, Google has made the Magic Eraser tool for Photos, available on more Pixel devices, and for members of Google One on both iOS and Android.

Magic Eraser is a Google Photos feature that lets users remove elements from the background of an image—a car obstructing the subject or a photobomber lurking in the background.