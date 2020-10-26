172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|google-removes-3-android-apps-for-children-with-over-20m-downloads-over-violation-of-data-collection-policies-6013631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google removes 3 android apps with over 20 million downloads

Researchers at the International Digital Accountability Council (IDAC) found that the three apps - Princess Salon, Number Coloring, and Cats & Cosplay - were accessing users’ Android ID and AAID (Android Advertising ID) numbers, and were violating Google’s data collection policies.

Moneycontrol News

Google has removed three mobile apps from the Android Play Store for violating its data collection policies and accessing details of over million of users. The three applications in question primarily include a younger audience and have more than 20 million downloads between them, according to TechCrunch.

Soon after Google was brought to attention about the apps collecting user data and violating its data collection policies, the three apps were removed from the Google Play Store. 

Close

“We can confirm that the apps referenced in the report were removed. Whenever we find an app that violates our policies, we take action, a Google spokesperson said.

related news

The incident has come to light when Google has come under fire for alleged monopolistic practices to maintain its influence in the market. The US Justice Department and 11 states and accused Google of abusing its dominance in internet search and advertising.

Google, owned by Alphabet, must respond to the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit by December 19, according to a court filing. Google, in its response, has called the lawsuit “deeply flawed.”
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 11:29 am

tags #Android #Google

