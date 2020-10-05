Google postpones its new Play Store rules for India until April 2022: Report

Google has reportedly postponed its plans to enforce a 30 percent charge for transactions made using the in-app billing system in India. According to TechCrunch, the new rules will not be in practice for the Indian market until April 2022. The company recently drew a lot of flak for enforcing a 30 percent mobile app store tax.

The new Google Play Store rules will go live globally in September 2021, except India. Google is said to be taking feedback from developers and willing to engage to allay their concerns. The announcement comes during a time when several Indian startups formed an informal coalition to fight Google’s stronghold on the Indian app ecosystem.

More than 50 startups and companies in India have called for an Atmanirbhar App Store to tackle Google’s dominance and way of enforcing its policy.

The matter escalated after it temporarily removed digital payments app Paytm for promoting gambling. The payments app was later back on the Play Store within hours.