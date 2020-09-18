Paytm app back on Google Play Store; Paytm First Games yet to be reinstated



Update: And we're back!

— Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Paytm and its gaming arm Paytm First Games were recently removed from the Google Play Store for violating guidelines in regard to betting and/or gambling. Now, less than five hours since its removal , the Paytm app is back on the Play Store.

During its short hiatus from the Google Play Store, Paytm had urged users not to worry as the ban was only temporary and the app would be back soon. Now, the company seems to have made good on that commitment as it has made its return to the Play Store.



Thanks everyone for your support! Paytm App is back, live in Play Store.

We launched a UPI CashBack campaign this morning. Our app got suspended by Google for this. India, you decide if giving cash back is gambling.

According to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the removal of the app was due to the addition of the new Cricket League, which offered several prizes in the form of cashbacks.At the time of writing, the Paytm First Games app was still banned from the Play Store. Other Paytm apps, including Paytm Money, Paytm Mall, and Paytm for Business, are still available on the Play Store. Additionally, all five Paytm apps are still available on Apple’s App Store.