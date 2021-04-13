Google Photos on desktop can now scan for text in an image

One of the most popular features in Google Lens is now making its way to desktop. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a Google Lens feature that allows it to copy text from an image.

As reported on by 9to5Google, The same feature is now making its way on desktop version of Google Photos. Opening any image with text should now automatically give you a prompt to "Copy text from Image" and will appear alongside the share, edit, info and other controls that you normally see on the app.

Clicking on it will cause Google to analyse the photo and highlight the text in a panel to the right. From here, you can copy and paste the text you want. The feature is now rolling out widely but not everyone seems to have it enabled on their accounts just yet.