Google Photos on desktop can now scan for text in an image

The feature has been on Android phones for a while now

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 06:41 PM IST

One of the most popular features in Google Lens is now making its way to desktop. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a Google Lens feature that allows it to copy text from an image.

As reported on by 9to5Google, The same feature is now making its way on desktop version of Google Photos. Opening any image with text should now automatically give you a prompt to "Copy text from Image" and will appear alongside the share, edit, info and other controls that you normally see on the app.

Clicking on it will cause Google to analyse the photo and highlight the text in a panel to the right. From here, you can copy and paste the text you want.  The feature is now rolling out widely but not everyone seems to have it enabled on their accounts just yet.

To check for yourself, head on over to Google Photos and open any image which has some text in it. If it isn't enabled for you yet, it will be soon, so hang in there.
first published: Apr 13, 2021 06:41 pm

