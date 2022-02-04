MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google-owned DeepMind's AlphaCode one step closer to autonomous coding

    AlphaCode ranked within the top 54.3 percent of responses, in a challenge that is used for human coding competitions.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: DeepMind/Google)

    (Image Courtesy: DeepMind/Google)

    Google-owned artificial intelligence company DeepMind has created a new coding engine called AlphaCode, that it says is as competent as an average programmer.

    The company tested AlphaCode by putting it through coding challenges used in competitions, and the engine placed among the top 54 percent of coders.

    DeepMind agrees the engine's skills don't represent tasks faced by an average programmer but it is still a huge step towards autonomous coding.

    In an email exchange with The Verge, Oriol Vinyals, research scientist at DeepMind said that AlphaCode was one step closer to becoming a problem-solving Artificial Intelligence.

    Also Read: Explained | Everything you need to know about GitHub Copilot

    Close

    Related stories

    “In the longer-term, we’re excited by [AlphaCode’s] potential for helping programmers and non-programmers write code, improving productivity or creating new ways of making software,” said Vinyals.

    AlphaCode faced ten challenges, organised and curated by Codeforces, a coding platform that shares challenges and issues ranking for top coders. These run the gamut from normal tasks a coder might face to more complex ones that require advanced knowledge.

    These challenges were fed into the system using the same parameters that human competitors abide by, and the engine then generated a large set of answers before whittling them down by testing to see what worked.

    The challenges had previously been tackled by 5,000 users on the Codeforces website and when compared, AlphaCode ranked within the top 54.3 percent of responses.

    Also Read: Alphabet inches closer to $2 trillion market value after blowout results

    “I was sceptical because even in simple competitive problems it is often required not only to implement the algorithm, but also to invent it," said Codeforces founder Mike Mirzayanov in a statement shared with DeepMind.

    "AlphaCode managed to perform at the level of a promising new competitor,” he added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AlphaCode #Artificial Intelligence #Autonomous coding #Codeforces #DeepMind #Google
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 05:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.